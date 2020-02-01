Freddy's three thoughts (from afar)
1. Seriously short-handed: Marc Michaelis and Jake Jaremko were back in Mankato. Josh French warmed up but couldn't go. Lucas Sowder was an injury scratch. Walker Duehr and Chris Van Os-Shaw were thrown out for major penalties. Julian Napravnik suffered an apparent knee injury in the third period. But somehow, Minnesota State fought back with a pair of extra-attacker goals in the third period to avoid what still would have been a major upset. Parker Tuomie and Ian Scheid scored the late goals, with Scheid's coming with under a second left on the clock.
2. Slow-start Saturdays: For the third Saturday in a row, the Mavericks were down 2-0 after two periods. They came back in each game, first defeating Bowling Green in overtime, then losing 4-2 to Bemidji State, then tying Alaska Anchorage and getting the extra point for the WCHA standings with a 3-on-3 overtime win. Scheid, whose game-tying goal was his first of the season, scored the 3-on-3 goal with 30 seconds left in the second OT.
3. See you in March? Anchorage might be disappointed in blowing the late lead, but the extra point could go a long way to help it secure its first playoff berth in six years. If the standings hold with Minnesota State in first place (five points ahead of red-hot Bemidji State) and UAA in eighth, the Seawolves could be making a trip to Mankato for the first round of the WCHA playoffs. Tonight's game is certain to be remembered by each team.
Around the WCHA: Northern Michigan 5, Ferris State 2 ... Bemidji State 4, Bowling Green 2 ... Alabama Huntsville 3, Michigan Tech 1
