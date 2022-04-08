BOSTON — Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay finally has his major national award.
After losing out on the Mike Richter Award for the nation's top goaltender for a third straight season, McKay won the Hobey Baker Award on Friday as the nation's top player.
Minnesota's Ben Meyers and Denver's Bobby Brink were the other finalists.
McKay is the first Maverick to win the Hobey.
"It's an honor. We've made a lot of history the last couple years with this program," McKay said. "If it wasn't me, it was going to be somebody else pretty soon."
After Northeastern's Devon Levi, who was not a finalist for the Hobey, won the Richter, it seemed logical that McKay might also miss out on the Hobey.
However, the awards have different sets of voters and different criteria.
"At the end of the day, he won the big one. That's what matters," MSU defenseman Wyatt Aamodt said. "That's how I view it."
Added McKay: "I tried not to think too much about it. I was going to be happy either way. Devon Levi's a great goaltender; he had a great year. You definitely can't argue that one."
McKay's numbers and consistency over his four-year career are staggering.
In 139 games, he's 113-19-4 with a 1.45 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He was the WCHA Player of the Year in 2020-21, the CCHA Player of the Year in 2021-22 and an All-American in each of those seasons.
He holds the NCAA men's record with 34 career shutouts.
This season, he's won an NCAA record 38 games, with a .934 save percentage and a 1.27 goals against average.
Aamodt, one of his defensemen the last four seasons, has been a beneficiary.
"It's more of him making me look good than the other way around," said Aamodt, who has also lived with McKay for four years. "He always seems to bail me out when I make a mistake."
Hastings has always been impressed with McKay's abilities, but has consistently talked about his attitude as the key to his success.
Amid all his individual honors, McKay has remained humble, and his teammates want to play for him because of that.
"He probably hasn't liked it at times if I've gotten a little aggressive with him," Hastings said. "Boy I will tell you, he's got a lot of people standing in front of him saying 'hey you know what, back off a little bit.' They support him, they believe in him. I think that's earned. I don't think you demand that, you have to earn it."
McKay, as well as MSU junior Nathan Smith, were each named to the AHCA/CCM West All-American first team. McKay is the first Maverick to earn All-America honors three times.
He's still eyeing a bigger prize.
After a 5-1 win over Minnesota in the national semifinal Thursday, the Mavericks have a chance to claim the first national title in the program's Division I history Saturday night against Denver.
"It's probably going to be my last college game," McKay said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"We've still got a little bit of history left to make with the Mavericks."
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
