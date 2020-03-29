My first outdoor passion is not ice angling.
Dark-house spearing notwithstanding, I haven’t dropped a bait down an augered hole in something like 30 years.
After Midwest hunting seasons close, I generally set my wintertime outdoor sights on chasing invasive game like wild hogs in southern states, shooting bows, or plying local hunt clubs for upland birds to keep dogs sharp. All that activity serves to shorten the darkest time of year and bring the spring season into focus.
Wingshooting, be it for clay birds or fast-flying pheasants is a challenge. The same can be said of firing arrows from traditional stickbows at distant small targets. When you combine the two, you’ve reached the pinnacle of bird shooting sport.
Yesterday was supposed to find me and friends hiking into grassy fields with bows and arrows to hunt pheasants. That event was cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns. The globetrotting virus has effected everyone, including Minnesotan hunters and shooters who gather for springtime fun.
While spending time solo or with one other outdoors partner falls well within social-distancing guidelines, our pheasant pursuit would’ve brought in as many as 25 hunters. Any skills we acquired while shooting at hand-thrown foam targets will have to carry over to next year.
Fortunately, last year some pals and I got a great taste of archery wing shooting when we attended the North Country Bowhunters annual pheasant hunt at Wings North Hunt Club outside of Pine City.
While we plied the club’s coverts for pheasants with hunting dogs, any similarities to customary bird hunting ended there.
None of our group carried scatterguns to down our feathered quarry. Instead, we all toted lightweight, fast-handling recurves and longbows and fired specially crafted bird arrows at flushing birds. Since we hunted at a private gun club, our chances were instantly upped as we could hunt both roosters and the more drably hued hens.
Our bird arrows were of the “flu-Flu” variety. These arrows feature extra-long and extra-tall feather fletching that allow arrows to speed out at regular velocity before drag on the oversized fletching diminishes pace after a 20-yard flight.
This allows archers to recover arrows easily after missing fast-departing birds, a common result when launching 5/16-inch diameter projectiles at moving targets.
On the business end of our shafts were mounted standard field practice points or so-called Judo Points, which feature a blunt point with four forward facing short spring steel arms.
A much better choice for skewering winging roosters are standard deer hunting broadheads. They are far more effective on large, tough pheasants, but are a poor idea when enlisting hunting dogs to retrieve downed birds as razor-sharp heads could do egregious harm to the dogs.
It’s a rare bird chasing day when I don’t hunt over my enterprising labs, Luna and Cash. However, they are American strain field labs, packed full of energy, who, while always working in close proximity, are voracious flushers that sometimes catch as many birds as they flush. It’s not uncommon for them to leap skyward after a bird and latch onto long tail feathers. While not a hindrance for scattergunning, that behavior is troublesome when multiple archers are firing arrows.
Instead, we used my friends more gentlemanly pointing dogs, namely a little French Brittany spaniel and a German shorthaired pointer. These dog breeds don’t race in and bludgeon birds into flight.
When they acquire bird scent, pointers close the distance rapidly and finally creep close to their targets before locking solidly on point. It’s an action that’s pleasing to observe and a great trait for archers seeking ultra-close shots at pheasants breaking into sky from cover.
When a dog locks onto point, hunters quietly ease up to the stoic dogs flanks and wait until the bird’s nervousness meter hits 10 and vaults into the air. Scenes just like that unfolded many times as we tromped across fields behind the keen pointers.
Nearly every point was fruitful in terms of bird presence, but not in numbers of birds in the bag. Arrows streaked from quickly drawn and released bowstrings on every bird rise came agonizingly close to knocking down the powerful birds. After numerous opportunities, all we had to show were feathers that drifted on the breeze, dislodged by arrows barely missing their targets.
It was still satisfying to watch arrows pinwheel across the field and brush against our quarry’s feathers as they winged off.
On one flush, a pair of arrows glanced off a rooster, temporarily causing the bird to falter before it regained momentum and sailed off into a woodlot. Carefully watching the bird’s flight and point of landing, my buddy, Pat Kirschbaum, and his little Brittany pointer, Nala disappeared into the wooded copse with his longbow in search of the pheasant.
A few minutes later they emerged from the tangle, Pat holding the long-tailed prize aloft. It seems the bird spotted Pat and began to lift into the air when Pat’s arrow dissected the bird, putting our first, and as it turned out, final bird in our bag.
Another group of archers was luckier, bagging 3 roosters after launching a hail of arrows on myriad flushing birds.
We pined to improve on our archery wing shooting this spring. With COVID-19 creating a cloud of uncertainty and postponing this year’s fun, we’ve set our sights on the 2021 spring gathering of pheasant hunting bowhunters. With a bit of practice, I know we’ll at least double our take from the 2019 affair.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
