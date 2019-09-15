For Minnesota’s 90,000 bowhunters, the season can’t get here fast enough. Archers are always striving for quality preambles to our state’s archery deer opener. Call it a pre-season tune-up hunt, if you will. Usually, that morphs into a trip west to tackle antelope and mule deer, and sometimes stouter game like gigantic elk.
You see, many western states like South Dakota and Wyoming begin their archery seasons on September 1st, or even earlier giving bow shooters a two-week or longer slot to hunt out of state game before our season kicks off.
This year, I figured on sharpening my deer hunting skills by chasing northeastern Wyoming mule deer in their high desert-like, sage brush hill habitat. I opted to hunt under the guidance of lifelong game expert Trey Aars, who is an expert at deciphering the habits of myriad Wyoming big game.
While Minnesota is home to popular bowhunting targets like whitetail deer, black bears and eastern wild turkeys, that’s only an appetizer to Wyoming’s game offering smorgasbord. They include not only the before-mentioned critters, but mule deer, antelope, wild sheep, elk, moose and more.
On my third day at the ranch, Missouri archer Jeff Preston and I trucked into the hills overlooking prime mule deer habitat to search out heavy antlered bucks as they moved from fertile alfalfa fields to bedding haunts.
Our search turned up several bucks, but one velvet clad, high-racked buck stood out. Jeff spotted the buck as he lay so enveloped in sage that only his tall antlers were visible.
We quickly laid out a stalking game plan from a prominent hill above the buck, but had to wait to implement it as we needed to let several other bucks move out of sight before beginning.
The terrain was a mix of dry sage, long grasses and prickly pear cactus. With only a breath of wind, any misstep would surely alert the trophy buck and end our stalk prematurely.
We only had to cover 200 yards to reach the deer, but the dry terrain turned the stalk into an 1 1/2 hour ordeal. Astonishingly, after belly crawling and sticking ourselves with unseen cactus quills, we found ourselves 23 yards from the unsuspecting buck.
Since his entire body was shielded by sage, we needed the deer to stand to execute a bow shot.
I slowly eased to my feet, quietly nocked an arrow and waited for the buck to rise. The problem we now faced was the deer could remain bedded for many hours. We’d have to entice him to stand, but without unnerving him into immediate flight. Jeff solved this by uttering several deep bovine calls. In other words, he “mooed” at the deer. His cow calls were genuine sounding. So much so that the deer hardly paid attention, barely swiveling his head.
Jeff’s calls continued to increase in volume until the buck finally rose. Unfortunately, he didn’t arise sleepily. Rather, the deer exploded from his nap site and bounded from range, disappearing over a distant hill, much wiser to archers ways.
We didn’t hang a tag on that buck but that didn’t diminish the satisfaction of having stalked well inside the radar of a wary, mature mule deer buck. Of the six days I hunted, that stalk was the most memorable, even taking precedence over the nice buck I tagged on the last day.
While Jeff and I hiked the sage hills for deer, Trey and his buddy Jared Wilmot were hunting miles away in more alpine habitat for huge bull elk. The pair arrived at the ranch well before daybreak, ready to search out bull elk and call them within bow range. Trey, with his decades of elk hunting experience handled the calling duties while Jared would set up in a camouflaged shooting position from which to harvest his first archery elk.
September brings the elk rut, where dominant bull elk gather harems of cows to breed. Bulls spend all their time either defending their cows from interloping subordinates or trying to steal another bulls cows.
Using artificial calls that imitate a young trespassing bull can sometimes pull a bull away. Once the bull commits to the call, throwing in soft cow mews can sometimes entice him even closer.
Just as the sun crested the peaks the pair of hunters were greeted by piercing bull grunts. Trey fired off a series of challenging calls and soon a Wyoming monarch, a giant 5 x 5, was marching toward the hunters.
Jared, as he explained it, hid behind a convenient juniper tree, shaking with excitement while Trey enticed the bull with plaintive cow calls. Soon, the bull popped out only 26 yards from Jared, his ear-splitting bugles echoing throughout the canyon and shattering Jared’s excitement meter. Overcoming the mountain of bull elk borne anxiety, Jared released a perfect shot into the bulls side.
The stricken bull fled only a short distance, crashing to the earth near the ecstatic hunters. Some hours later, with the elk in camp, Jared shared the hunt details with us, goose bumps appearing on his arms as evidence that he was still in the firm grasp of elk fever.
The next day, I entered an antelope blind situated near a water source to wait for a thirsty prairie speedster. Many does and fawns cautiously drank, but no bucks. Not far away, Jeff’s wife Missy had better luck from her blind.
After sitting for five hours, a stocky, alfalfa fed pronghorn buck paused 40 yards from her blind and she sent a broadhead tipped arrow on its way. The arrow struck perfectly and resulted in a quick harvest.
Northeastern Wyoming is the land of bowhunting plenty and represents the ideal pre-season warm-up. I know my mule deer hunt definitely sharpened my bowhunting skills. Still, I think returning to the Wyoming fields to punch my antelope tag may hone them even further.
