Camouflage jon boats on trailers wheel down the road behind pickup trucks in the early morning hours on Tennessee State Highway 22, their headlights and taillights the only sight to see on the dark road next to the waterfowling mecca, Reelfoot Lake.
Reelfoot Lake sits 200 miles west of Nashville and 100 miles northeast of Memphis, near enough to the Mississippi River to beckon to the many waterfowl that follow the river south each fall. Waterfowl hunters flock to the lake, much like their quarry, to take in the unique experience of hunting in the tangle of pocket waters, cypress timbers, and refuge edges. Visiting hunters also come to be a part of the waterfowling tradition here.
Reelfoot Lake has a fascinating origin. Legend has it that Reelfoot Lake is named for a Chickasaw Native American Chief born with a deformed foot. A series of earthquakes occurred in late 1811 and early 1812 centered in New Madrid, Missouri. New Madrid is some twenty five miles from present day Reelfoot Lake. This geologic zone, referred to as the New Madrid Seismic zone by scientists since 1974, includes the Reelfoot Rift. The Reelfoot Rift is buried under the Mississippi River alluvial plain, but the seismic movement between fault lines developed from supercontinent Rodinia (750-1,130 million years ago), continued continental drift, and the added pressure of magma from Earth’s core pushing up and cooling, forming igneous rock. The result has been serious earthquakes, with the distinct possibility of more in the future.
Cartographers from 1794 to 1810 described the area as swampy, with the Reelfoot River running west to the Mississippi River. After the earthquakes, the area shifted lower and the Mississippi River ran into Reelfoot River, forming Reelfoot Lake. Today, scientists consider the 15,000 acre natural lake a sag pond. Sag ponds are rare features found in low-lying depressions along strike-slip fault areas.
“Reelfoot Lake is part facts and part folklore,” says my duck hunting guide, Kyle Homra. Kyle and brother Jamil run Homra’s Guide Service. The pair grew up on the banks of Reelfoot Lake, joining their father as commercial fishermen and duck hunters. “Daddy made us go to apprenticeship school to become sheet metal workers where we could take off two months a year for duck season and still go back to work. Sheet metal work was the family trade.”
Guiding came naturally to the pair, and their father was the inspiration for starting out.
“Daddy was going to guide when he retired, so when Jamil finished school, right around 1994 or 1995, we all started guiding,” Kyle explained. “I started guiding on weekends when I was 16. I’d guide with Daddy and Jamil would guide with one of his high school buddies. Daddy guided for four or five years while his health held up. But then he got emphysema and his health slipped some. He’d still come around, visit with the men, and stop by to talk. Daddy passed away six years ago and Jamil and I really took things to the next level. We built a lodge for guests and tried to make him proud. We just work hard and try to treat people right like he taught us.”
Sheet metal work is a handy skill for the Homra’s when it comes time to building and maintaining hunting blinds, the likes of which on Reelfoot Lake are unlike any others around the country. The blinds are around 25 or 30 feet long, built of sheet metal and angle iron and finished with wood. They sit on metal pontoons, anchored to the bottom of the lake with driven poles. An overhang cover an entrance where a boat can be moored and hunters can access the blind via a sliding door entry. In the rear quarters of the blind, love seats and sofas are spread on one side near a propane wall heater and a flatscreen television. The opposite end has an oven and range and a flattop grill. Shelves hold coffee makers, spice racks, and a variety of sodas, condiments, snack pastries, and treats. The front or shooting gallery, has a two foot overhang with cedar boughs, red oak limbs, or cane brushed over the top. Each shooter has a bench seat with a front railing to hold shell boxes, calls, or drinks. The guides occupy outside positions, calling to birds and calling the shots for the group, including helping the hunters locate the birds if they work out of view.
The building trades day jobs also helped Homras add amenities that are sometimes in short supply in the area — lodging. Joe Smith, one of the Homra’s guides, operates Reelfoot Builders. Between all of the guides, they built the lodge with a handful of guest quarters this year, opening it five days before the season opened.
Guiding has grown for Jamil and Kyle; each man has now been a guide on the lake for over half his life. “In 1999-2000, we had commercial fishing boats and had an early freeze,” Kyle recalls. “With those big boats, we were the only ones that could break ice and get out to the blinds. That’s when our business really took off. Everybody else was standing on the bank with a bunch of men and no place to go. We guided every day.” Today you can count on the Homras to hunt all 60 days of the waterfowl season.
The history of land rights and water access is variable at Reelfoot Lake. After the public land survey and homesteading, original landowners and their descendants enjoyed access to the lake for farming, fishing, hunting, trapping, and gathering. By the early 20th century, new landowners came in and bought up land in a conglomerate known as the West Tennessee Land Company, for places to live and as a part the western expansion of cotton farming. Tensions mounted in 1908, when some local residents organized as the Night Riders and the countryside became violent. The Tennessee state militia was dispatched and by 1909, the Tennessee legislature had ordered acquisition so that the lake would be held in the public domain. Similar access squabbles are evident amongst waterfowlers in more modern times.
“You used to pay twenty five dollars to register as many blinds as you wanted to register with the state of Tennessee,” Kyle explained. “ Then it was fifty dollars per blind. The state kept putting regulations on [the blinds]. Then in 1986, [the state] made a rule that overrode the grandfather laws, that it would be one blind per family, per name, and when that person died, it would go back to the state and become a draw blind. Today, the state has 70 some draw blinds, but in another twenty years it could be twice that. There’s roughly 300 blinds on the lake. This will be the last generation that guides on Reelfoot Lake in permanent blinds. My kids won’t see it. Reelfoot has kind of had its own people and is its own place,” Kyle says about the lake and it’s troop of hunting guides. “I don’t know if we’re loved or hated for it.” The season starts later and runs later than the rest of Tennessee, and the hunting ends daily at 3 p.m. sharp. “We have our own blinds. A lot of people are jealous of that, but that’s just the way it is. It’s bloodlines. We have the open water blind, and it’s in Jamil’s name. Some of the other blinds we use are places where people are getting too old to use them regularly or they aren’t killing ducks. We go out there, get in the blinds, work our butts off, and turn [those locations] into nice duck holes. We try to put our knowledge into it. And when those families want to hunt, it’s their blind to use. Their decoys, their robo-ducks, their everything. We’ll go to one of our other blinds. It’s ‘y’all come hunt your blind, we appreciate it’.”
Duck hunting on the famed lake has made Kyle and Jamil work hard to master concealment, decoy spreads, and calling. “The competition is no stronger anywhere else in the United States,” Kyle says. “You gotta know how to work a duck. In order to be the man, you gotta beat the man, so to speak. You have to be the best duck hunter out there or you’re going to be the one watching. The competition is very intense.
Kyle’s ‘blindside’ manner, sharp wit, and outsized personality means clients will enjoy their hunt whether the birds fly or not. “I’ll do the talking, that’s for sure,” he says with a laugh. “If you’re here when it’s right, you’ll kill ducks and you’ll come back. We try to take care of our people as best as we can and hope the birds fly.” As for meshing with so many different clients, he shares his secret to success. “You gotta be able to adapt, to be a politician. You gotta be able to relate to about anybody. I carried guys from Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan this week. Next week it’ll be someone new. If you can’t come out here and have a good time, something went wrong. We aim to please.”
Coming in two weeks — A day in the blind with Kyle Homra on Reelfoot Lake.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
