MANKATO -- The first time Mekhi Collins got behind the defense, he dropped the pass. The next time, he got his hands on the football but it was knocked away.
The third time, the Mankato West receiver cashed in with the first touchdown of the game.
"I think the nerves got me," Collins said. "It's a big game, two good teams. After I got that first one, I knew I could make some big plays. I dropped a couple other ones, but I kept my head up."
Collins caught a pair of touchdowns as West defeated Mankato East 20-0 in the 48th annual Jug game Friday at Wolverton Field. West now leads the series 26-22, having won the last 15 crosstown games.
"It's exciting," West coach J.J. Helget said. "You work hard all year for games like this. There's always games on the schedule that you circle, and this is definitely one of them."
In the first 20 minutes, there was no score, but there was plenty to keep an energetic group of 250 fans.
West's first drive ended with a fourth-down stop, but East answered with a 15-play drive that came to a stop on a fourth-down incompletion at the West 21.
"(East's) energy in the first quarter was insane, and we didn't match it," Collins said. "After we got going, we knew we could make some plays."
East's Puolrah Gong made an interception at West's 30, but East couldn't move the ball.
"We couldn't afford to not take advantage of the opportunities we had in the first half," East coach Eric Davis said. "We had a little momentum early but couldn't capitalize."
Finally, the Scarlets cashed in on a drive, when Zander Dittbenner passed 32 yards to Collins for a touchdown on a fourth-and-6 that swung the momentum.
The Scarlets got the ball back at their own 24 with 1:16 to play before halftime. Dittbenner passed 42 yards to Max Goertzen, 23 yards to Collins and 11 to Buom Jock for the touchdown, taking just 42 seconds to make it 14-0.
"They had a good game plan, and they were doing everything they could to take away our running backs," Helget said. "I had to make the adjustment. I trust Zander to throw the ball. He threw some good ones and some bad ones, but he stuck with it and did what we needed him to do."
West scored again late in the third quarter, with Dittbenner and Collins connecting on a 26-yard score for a 20-0 lead.
Dittbenner finished with 205 yards passing, completing 9 of 23. Collins had four receptions for 80 yards.
"The end of the first half really hurt us, but the guys really picked each other up at halftime," Davis said. "Then we couldn't get anything going in the third quarter, and that made it tough to come back."
Quarterback Jacob Eggert completed 10 of 23 passes for 147 yards.
Neither team ran the ball effectively. West had 27 yards on 24 carries, and East had 63 yards on 36 attempts.
"Our defense played really well," Helget said. "Coach (Greg) Ellsworth had them ready to play."
East (1-1) plays at Faribault on Friday, while West (2-0) plays its home opener Saturday, Oct. 24, against Northfield.
"I love this game," Collins said. "Both crowds getting into it, you could hear the cheers. It was exciting."
