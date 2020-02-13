MANKATO — Gavin Brunmeier scored a pair of first-period goals for the Mankato West boys hockey team in a 5-2 Big Nine Conference win over Rochester John Marshall on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
The Scarlets scored three in the first period and never looked back.
Jack Wittenberg finished with a goal and two assists. Blake Waletich and Wyant Fowlds also scored for the Scarlets.
West (14-10-0) outshot John Marshall 45-27. Caleb Cross made 25 saves in goal.
The Scarlets close the regular season at 7:15 p.m. today at All Seasons Arena.
