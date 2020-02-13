The Mankato East and West wrestling teams were eliminated from the Section 2AA team tournament on Thursday.
Competing in Jordan, East, the tournament's ninth seeded defeated eighth-seeded Delano 41-21 in the first round before falling to top-seeded Scott West 63-17.
Three Cougars went 2-0. Kolin Baier, ranked third at 195 pounds, had a pin and also wrestled up and defeated Delano's third-ranked 220-pounder Edward Hajas 6-3.
Cael Willaert had two pins at 160 pounds, and Spencer Ruedy had a pin at 138.
West, the seventh seed, was defeated 32-29 in the first round by 10th seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie at Hutchinson.
West got pins from Charlie Pickell (132 pounds), Wyatt Block (182) and Noah Langsjoen (195).
For East and West, individual section play takes place Feb. 21-22 at Hutchinson.
Section 2A: Top-seeded Blue Earth Area advanced to the section semifinals, scoring 10 pins in an 82-0 victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Blue Earth.
Ty Peterson (113), Davis Sunken (120), Jacob Beeler (126), Caleb Beeler (132), Nick Frank (182), Luke Mertens (195) and Ian Cornelio (285) each pinned his opponent in under a minute.
WEM/JWP defeated Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 36-34 in the opening round with Gavin Krause (113), Lucas Morsching (120), Tucker Rients (138), Kurtis Crosby (145) and Ethan Rider (160) winning by fall.
Blue Earth Area will face Medford, a 53-9 victor over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, on Saturday at St. Clair.
In Saturday’s other semifinal, No. 2 seed Maple River will face Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Eagles defeated United South Central 58-24 at Maple River.
Boden Simon (120), Brady Walters (170) and Wyatt Simon (182) had pins for Maple River.
Konner Harpestad (145) had two wins for USC, which knocked off St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 42-29 in the first round.
Girls basketball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 61: Brielle Bartelt finished with 21 points and seven assists for the Bucs in a nonconference win at Waterville.
Toryn Richards added 18 points and six rebounds for WEM, and Kylie Pittmann scored 13 points.
Lakesha Carter led the Knights with 23 points. Alexis Cloyd and Katelin Flack each scored 11 points.
The Bucs (20-4) host United South Central today.
Waseca 54, Belle Plaine 48: Rachel Breck led the Bluejays with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a noncoference home win.
Jaylen Struck-Schmitz led the Tigers with 13 points.
The Jays (18-5) host Blue Earth Area Friday.
Maple River 64, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 35: Ally Bruegger scored 23 points for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference road victory.
Ashley Ulrich scored 11 for Maple River.
The Eagles (15-10, 8-6 in Gopher) play Tuesday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 53, New Ulm Cathedral 48: Mandy Gruis and Amanda Sack each had 10 points to lead the Bulldogs to the nonconference win over the visiting Greyhounds.
Sack had six rebounds, and Gruis had four boards. Hailie Wheelock and Madi Loken each added seven points for the winners.
New Ulm 72, Redwood Valley 66, OT: The Eagles overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half and won the Big South Conference road game.
Kirsten Dennis led New Ulm with 24 points. Hannah Osborne had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Olivia Wick had nine points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
Bryn Nesvold finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Eagles (10-13) play Friday at St. James.
Boys basketball
St. Clair 70, Martin Country West 59: Connor Andree led the Cyclones with 21 points in a Valley Showcase win in St. Clair.
Devin Embacher scored 13 for the Cyclones. Mason Ward and Tom Loeffler each added 11 points.
The Cyclones (17-7) continue play in the Valley Showcase against Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman Saturday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Belle Plaine 72, Sibley East 62: Josh Gregory scored 30 points to lead the Tigers to the Minnesota River Conference victory over the visiting Wolverines.
Aaron Flieth led Sibley East with 25 points.
Blooming Prairie 67, United South Central 52: AJ Kloos had 24 points for the Rebels in the Gopher Conference loss at Wells.
Riley Staloch added 14 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.