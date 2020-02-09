Molly Grundhoffer
School: Mankato West
Class: Sophomore
Sport: Hockey
Highlights: After leading freshmen throughout the state in scoring last season with 24 goals and 17 assists, Grundhoffer has scored 27 goals so far this season.
She’s tallied 78 points in her career and leads West with 37 points so far this season. Grundhoffer was an All-Big Nine honorable mention selection last year.
Mandy Gruis
School: Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Class: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: Gruis is averaging 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game as the Bulldogs’ captain. She has also been a captain for the volleyball and softball teams.
Gruis is a member of the Minnesota Honor Society, Big Brother Big Sister and is the lead in the school musical this year. She is No. 1 in her class academically and has been crowned Miss Janesville and homecoming queen in 2019.
Gruis plans to attend Minnesota State to study nursing.
Kolin Baier
School: Mankato East
Class: Senior
Sport: Wrestling
Highlights: Baier is 35-1 this season, wrestling at 195. He is ranked No. 4 in his weight class.
Baier already owns team records for takedowns in a season (125) and career (363) and has climbed the charts to No. 5 in career falls (75), No. 5 in single-season falls (23) and No. 8 in wins (130).
Baier qualified for the state meet last year, winning two matches.
Prep Spotlight runs on Sundays during the high school sports seasons and highlights student-athletes who have performed well this season. If you know someone who deserves to be in the spotlight, please nominate her or him by emailing us at sports@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.