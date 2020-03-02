Waseca girls basketball coach Joan Conway was hoping for a low-scoring game against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
The Knights have an explosive offense, and the Bluejays simply haven’t been the same team offensively since a season-ending injury to leading scorer Gus Boyer.
“That’s what we do. That’s what we have to do,” Conway said of the Jays’ defense. “We work on defense every day. It’s something we just expect to do.”
The Waseca defense was tenacious throughout Monday’s game, as the top-seeded Jays defeated the third-seeded Knights 53-45 in the Section 2AA South, Subsection final at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
“We knew that’s a different type of defense,” Knights coach Pete Goeringer said. “We were prepared for it, but over time, it just kind of where’s you down with their size and length.”
After a slow start from both teams, the Knights used an 8-0 run midway through the first half to take charge.
Olivia Harazin hit a pair of baskets in the stretch that left LCWM with a 16-8 lead with 7:21 to go in the half.
However, the Bluejays finished the half on a 12-4 run, as they went to a zone that broke the Knights’ rhythm.
LCWM’s Lakesha Carter was unable to get anything going in the post with Waseca’s Rachel Breck guarding her. The Knights, generally a great 3-point shooting team, also struggled from beyond the arc, following the switch to zone.
“Usually we play pretty good against the zone, but this was a different zone that they put on us,” Goeringer said. “We had a tough time making adjustments and making the right passes.”
Added Hannah Potter: “We pride ourselves on defense. That’s what gets us out of a rut when we’re struggling to score.”
After the two teams traded baskets in the opening minutes, Waseca went on a dominant 21-6 second half run to secure the win. Potter scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half, including back-to-back 3s that iced the game late.
“Hannah Potter was huge,” Conway said. The confidence she played with was infectious for the rest of the kids, and it’s something this group of kids needed.”
Alexis Cloyd led the Knights with 13 points, while Harazin scored 12. Carter added 10 points.
Brittney Draeger finished with 10 points for Waseca.
Waseca (22-6) plays Jordan in the Section 2AA championship game at 8 p.m. Friday at Bresnan Arena. The Knights finish the season at 21-7.
Jordan 57, Belle Plaine 45: Makenna Johnson finished with 24 points, as the second-seeded Jaguars upset the top-seeded Tigers in the Section 2AA North, Subection finals.
For the Tigers, Sarah Lenz led the way with 19 points.
Section 2A: Top-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown defeated Springfield 57-44 in the South Subsection final at Gustavus.
Ellie Ready led the Bucs with 23 points, while Brielle Bartelt scored 18. Toryn Richards added 11 points and eight rebounds.
In the North Subsection final, top-seeded Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s defeated Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72-54.
WEM and St. Mary’s will play at 6 p.m. Friday at Bresnan Arena.
