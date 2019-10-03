October is now upon us, which means basketball season is just around the corner.
While the local teams won’t begin practice for a couple of weeks, the Minnesota Timberwolves opened training camp this week, spending the past two days in Mankato.
The Wolves enter the 2019-20 season in a much different position than last year.
A year ago, the franchise was shrouded in controversy, with Jimmy Butler trying to force his way out, and then-head coach Tom Thibodeau seeming to lose more support from the fan base by the day.
With Butler and Thibodeau both gone, everyone involved seems to be ready for a fresh start. The questions remain: What does that look like? Does it involve winning more basketball games?
The answer to both may hinge on the development of Andrew Wiggins and Jarrett Culver.
It’s important to note that Karl-Anthony Towns is undoubtedly the best player on the team, and it appears he’s well on his way to what could be a Hall of Fame career. However, while Towns is certainly the best, he may not be the most important.
Go back and take a look at a list of recent NBA champions. You’ll see Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant’s Golden State Warriors, along with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers teams that featured Lebron James. Other stars who have led teams to championships this millennium include Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Bryant and Paul Pierce.
A common theme emerges when you start to examine the most important players on the best teams. They’re all ball-dominant guards or wings capable of creating their own shots or knocking down 3s. Post players are rarely the ones leading the NBA’s best teams.
The Timberwolves obviously aren’t competing for a championship this season, and even the playoffs seem unlikely if you put any stock in what the national media or oddsmakers think about the team.
However, the principle is the same. This franchise is in desperate need of the ball-dominant wing player it’s never had.
Can Wiggins or Culver be the franchise player Butler was supposed to be?
A four-year sample size of Wiggins’ play says it’s unlikely. His critics will tell you that in a very loud and sometimes angry manner.
No matter how you feel about Wiggins, one thing is certain: This is it. He’s no longer the teenager who got a pass because of his potential. He no longer plays for a coach who used a system that may not have fit his skill set.
He’s had five years to learn the league and enters his sixth season with a coach he’s supposed to have a great relationship with. The time for Wiggins is now.
Culver is an unknown, which is, in many ways, a good and exciting thing.
We know he’s versatile and can defend. His teammates rave about his work ethic. He also showed an ability to get to the basket and shoot the 3 in college. Whether or not the scoring will translate to the next level is the big question, but there’s certainty a chance.
It’s anyone’s guess how the Wolves will perform in Ryan Saunders’ first full season as head coach. But this team doesn’t even need to go .500 for it to be considered a successful season.
We just need to see Wiggins take the next step, and Culver take the first one.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
