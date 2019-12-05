After a 10-2 regular season, Gopher football appears to be back.
What was truly a special year seemed to get more special with each passing week. And although they weren’t able to put the cherry on top against Wisconsin Saturday, the gains appear to be legitimate.
Usually, a season like this is received with nothing but positivity from everyone involved. However, it’s hard not to notice the constant jabs being exchanged by fans and media alike when it comes to coach P.J. Fleck.
In the wake of Fleck being named Big Ten Coach of the Year on Tuesday, it seems like a good time to look at some of the common narratives surrounding him and what makes him so divisive.
The place to start is with the most underused phrase in sports punditry today: I don’t know.
There’s so much made about P.J. Fleck the person. Don’t listen to any of it.
It may seem like he’s a certain way during his press conferences, and media personalities often act like they know everything there is to know about athletes and coaches on a personal level, but they don’t.
You can’t possibly learn enough about a football coach through press conferences and interviews to gain a legitimate perspective on how they are off the record. Humans are just too complex.
Of course there are beat writers who develop fantastic working relationships with players and coaches, but it’s just a snapshot.
We should not pass judgement on Fleck as a person or even on his personality. However, it’s perfectly legitimate to not like Fleck the football coach because of the things he says, and many people that feel this way. Just don’t judge him personally.
The problems arise when we introduce the growing group that gets mad when people criticize Fleck. This doesn’t make a lot of sense, as he seems to say plenty of things that could cause someone not to like him as a coach.
For example, he constantly talks about the unique culture he brings and how important it’s been to his success.
Does he really think Mike Krzyzewski, Gregg Popovich, Bill Belichick and all the other great coaches past and present don’t have their own unique cultures that are a big part of their success?
Of course they do, they just don’t brag about it.
There’s also the group who thinks Fleck will fail as a football coach because they don’t like the things he says. These are the people eating crow in the wake of his success.
To do the job Fleck and others like him do, self-confidence would seem like a must. Even the most-successful figures in big-time sports fail more than they succeed and are then criticized or even mocked for it. Normal people can’t handle that.
Any perceived arrogance certainly isn’t a reason to think he can’t coach, but he didn’t need me to say that. The number in the left-hand column did it for him.
Finally, there are the people who simply love the guy and don’t care what the detractors say.
This group is certainly the happiest right now. The program they love appears to have turned a corner, and it just might be sustainable.
Different people hope to get different things from sports, and a controversial figure like Fleck certainly makes them more interesting.
Just keep it in perspective, and remember: Don’t make it personal.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
