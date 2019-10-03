The way offense is played in the NBA has changed.
The slow-paced play of the 1990s has quickly gone by the wayside, and the mid-range jumpers are going with it.
For some teams and coaching staffs, this fundamental adjustment may be daunting. This doesn’t seem to be the case for new Minnesota Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders and his players, who wrapped up a brief, two-day training camp at Mankato on Wednesday.
“We’re all new together, so it should be pretty easy,” Wolves point guard Jeff Teague said about the prospect of playing faster. “We got a lot of athletes and young guys that haven’t played like that. ... So it’s going to be a new thing for all of us.”
It’s hard to tell how the Wolves’ offense will operate under Saunders. However, it’s safe to say it’s going to look a lot different than it did under Tom Thibodeau. A lot of the isolation sets Thibodeau used are likely to be a thing of the past.
Teague echoed: “I used to get all the 911s, and I hated that,” referring to the times he found himself forced to spend a lot of time dribbling.
“It’s a new offense, it’s a new defense. ... It’s very different from how we were playing before,” Saunders said. “I think people can kinda see, just the pace of everything, we want it to be different.”
While the change toward a more modern style seems like a positive, a question still persists: Do the Wolves have a roster capable of playing faster with a higher volume of 3-point attempts?
It will be the job of Saunders and his staff to strike a balance between implementing the style of offense and creating a system that brings out the best in each individual player.
One reason to expect more 3s is the influence of new general manager Gersson Rosas, who comes from from the Houston Rockets organization. The Rockets are known for taking a high volume of 3-point shots. They ranked first in the league last year with 45.4 3-point attempts — more than seven more than the second-place team.
The Wolves ranked 26th in the league with 28.7 3-point attempts last season.
“They want to get a lot more 3s up, and they want to get to the rim,” Teague said.
The 3-point shooting prowess of the team may still be in question, but the roster seems to have a clear path to plenty of smaller lineup combinations that would get the better 3-point shooters on the floor more often.
“Nowadays, the way basketball is played is 3s and layups,” Timberwolves forward Jordan Bell said. “I think we’re kinda traditional, but we’re kinda leaning more toward the way the NBA is going now.”
Saunders has indicated he’s willing to play Robert Covington at the four, despite his history as a wing player. It’s possible the starting lineup will include Teague, Andrew Wiggins, Jarrett Culver, Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns.
This would mark a significant shift from Thibodeau’s lineups that generally included traditional power forward Taj Gibson.
“I think now, today in basketball, there aren’t really positions. There’s guards, and there’s forwards,” Bell said. “Wherever the coach puts me on the floor, it’s all interchangeable. We have a lot of diverse and versatile players on the team. I think that’s going to help us a lot.
