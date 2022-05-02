Trevor Bauer, pitcher, is an impressive case study of the value of self-improvement, drive and rejection of conventional thinking.
Trevor Bauer, human being, is a misogynistic creep and bully.
The 2020 Cy Young winner was suspended for two years last week by the commissioner for violating MLB’s domestic abuse policy. He’s already 31; if the suspension withstands Bauer’s promised appeal (and it is to be hoped it does), he’ll be 33 when next allowed on a professional mound and more than 2.5 years removed from game action.
And that assumes there is a team willing to put up with the ignominy that will be associated with his penchant for violent sex.
Bauer has, by all accounts, few friends around the game. He does not, as the grade school report card would say, play well with others.
But he has nevertheless had a startling influence.
Bauer’s on-line gibes at his college teammate and rival Gerrit Cole were a factor in MLB’s crackdown on pitchers’ use of “sticky stuff.”
Just as significant has been his determined independence, a notable factor in his development as a pitcher. Bauer has openly rejected the guidance of his employers’ coaches throughout his professional career. His reliance on private coaches — most notably Driveline — to help sharpen his skills has prompted other pitchers to seek outside input into their craft.
His refusal to follow organizational protocols prompted the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team that drafted him third overall, to trade him away almost as soon as the rules allowed.
Cleveland let him run his own program and stood by him after his silly drone accident neutered him for the 2016 postseason, when Cleveland lost the World Series in seven games.
But its patience with him evaporated when he threw a ball over the outfield fence when manager Terry Francona came to take him out of a game in 2019.
On to Cincinnati, where he won the Cy Young for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Then to the Dodgers, where he made 17 starts last year before the legal problems descended and he was put on paid administrative leave.
The suspension would take him through his Dodgers contract and free the team from that financial burden. There are those who suspect that was the point of a two-year suspension, to free one of the sport’s spotlight franchises from the burden of a signing it now regrets.
That Bauer has avoided criminal liability for his acts is not relevant to the suspension. The evidence offered in California court clearly demonstrates violation of the league’s domestic abuse policy; his successful defense was on the basis of consent, although there are those of us who doubt that an unconscious woman can consent to anything.
One of the “rules” of tragedy in literature is that it is the figure’s strength that is his downfall. Bauer’s ascent as a pitcher was fueled by his rejection of baseball norms. His crash is the result of his rejection of other behavioral norms. I can admire the former and despise the latter.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
