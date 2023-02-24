The Free Press
ST. PAUL — Mankato West finished third in the team competition Friday at the Class A gymnastics meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Big Lake was the champion at 147.650, with Detroit Lakes in second at 146.150 and West at 143.375. Defending champion Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka placed fourth at 142.975.
West scored 37.500 on vault, 33.325 on parallel bars, 36.250 on balance beam and 36.300 on floor exercise.
The individual state meets will be held on Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
In Class AA, Ella Turner of Mankato East/St. Clair/Madelia, a four-time state competitor, will participate on vault and balance beam.
In Class A, Mankato West’s Zoey Hermel, Grace Jacobson and Maura Panahon will compete in the all-around. Teammates Niya Hauer (vault, bars) and Charley Fernandez (bars, beam) will also be competing.
Cadence Tish of St. Peter (vault, bars, beam), Addison Armstrong of Blue Earth Area (vault), Olivia Eckstein of New Ulm/Cathedral/Minnesota Valley Lutheran (beam), Layla Keith of Waseca (floor) and Ella Friederich of New Ulm/Cathedral/MVL (floor) are also competing.
