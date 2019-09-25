ST. CLOUD — Police
were called to St. Cloud’s Tech High School around noon Wednesday after a fight broke
out involving more than a dozen students.
About 16 students thought to be involved in the fight were detained, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. They were later turned over to their parents, but police say they could still face criminal charges.
Police said a school resource officer was at the school when the fight began, and about 20 police officers were called in to respond. The school briefly went into lockdown, meaning that interior and exterior doors were locked, and nobody was allowed into the building. In a lockdown at Tech, students are told to remain in place.
Police said they don’t believe any weapons were involved in the fight, and no students suffered serious injuries. Several of the detained students had minor injuries, but none needed to be taken to the hospital.
Classes and regular activities in the school resumed sometime after 1 p.m., and police remained at the school for the rest of the school day. Police said that extra police officers will be at the school on Thursday.
Tech High School, one of two public high schools in the St. Cloud district, just opened a new campus this fall on the south side of St. Cloud. About 1,600 students are enrolled.
