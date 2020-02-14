ST. PETER — St. John's scored four unanswered goals and defeated Gustavus Adolphus 4-1 in an MIAC men's hockey game on Friday at the Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Logan Norman scored the Gusties' lone goal, putting them up 1-0 at 2:15 of the first period. The Johnnies scored two goals in the second period and two in the third.
Gustavus outshot St. John's 26-21. Robbie Goor took the loss in goal, making 17 saves.
The Gusties (10-9-3, 6-5-2) and Johnnies play at 7 p.m. today at St. Cloud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.