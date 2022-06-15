JORDAN — St. Peter’s Kaiden Brovold finished tied for sixth with a two-day score of 149 in the Class AA boys golf meet Wednesday at Ridges at Sand Creek.
St. Croix Lutheran's Sam Udovich won at 142.
Blue Earth Area's Ashton Lloyd tied for 52nd with a score of 165.
St. Peter’s Adrianna Bixby tied for 23rd at 131 in the girls Class AA meet. Her teammate, Audra Bixby, tied for 70th at 152.
Perham's Mallory Belka won at 114.
Payten Gudahl (149) and Katelyn Storbeck (152) of Blue Earth Area tied for 62nd and 70th, respectively.
