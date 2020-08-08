A man trying to cross U.S. Highway 52 was hit by a semi tractor-trailer and killed late Saturday night.
The man, whose name and city of residence has not been released by the Minnesota State Patrol, was trying to cross the highway at about 9:04 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound 2011 Freightliner semi driven by Nuriddin Tahirovich Amonov, 30, of Westmont, Ill., the state patrol reported. The deceased man was not transported for medical care.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the scene.
