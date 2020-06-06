Hennepin County will encourage voting through the mail this year rather than in person to keep voters and election workers safe from COVID-19, Ginny Gelms, the county’s election manager, said last week.
Gelms, briefing the County Board on Thursday, said the elections division will need additional resources to handle the expected increase in absentee voting and processing changes needed to keep elections workers as safe as possible. The county distributed about 90,000 absentee ballots in 2016; this year, it expects demand will reach 360,000 ballots.
Several commissioners raised concerns about additional costs, which Gelms said would be about $3 more per ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.