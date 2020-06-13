ST. PAUL — A woman was shot and killed early Saturday on St. Paul’s North End, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.
About 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to a strip mall near the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue West and Rice Street on a report of a large fight in the parking lot.
As they arrived, the crowd was breaking up and other incoming 911 calls reported shots fired.
Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies, who were aware of the call, spotted a car traveling rapidly away from the scene, north on Rice Street. The deputies pulled the car over and found a female passenger suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The deputies administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was declared dead.
There have been 16 homicides in St. Paul in 2020. In 2019, at this time, there had been ten, a police department spokesman said.
