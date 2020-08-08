Winds of up to 70 miles per hour brought down trees and knocked out power in parts of west-central Minnesota Saturday afternoon, with reports of damage from Canby and Madison to Granite Falls and Sacred Heart, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
The most severe weather hit that region around 2 p.m., including a 70-mph wind gust measured at the Canby airport before the airport lost power. No tornadoes were reported.
After a swampy Saturday, humidity levels are expected to drop during the first part of the week, said Jim Taggart of the weather service.
Star Tribune
