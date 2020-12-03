Minnesota’s Republican members of Congress remain publicly silent on President-elect Joe Biden’s defeat of President Donald Trump in last month’s election, and on the losing candidate’s frequent but unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud.
A month past Election Day, and days past the certification of Biden’s victory in the states that provided his winning margin, Minnesota’s three GOP congressmen and newly elected colleague continue to ignore requests for comment on the outcome of the race or on Trump’s allegations.
On Wednesday, Trump released a 46-minute video in which he again made unproven claims the presidential election had been “rigged” and said, “I really won.” But myriad unspecific claims of voter fraud from Trump and his legal team have been shot down by multiple federal judges for lack of evidence, and some influential Republicans are starting to acknowledge political reality.
Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, said this week there is no evidence that voter fraud swung the election’s outcome. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a top ally, referred this week to the “new administration.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois criticized Trump for “baseless conspiracies” about the vote.
The Star Tribune this week renewed requests with the offices of U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn, along with Rep.-elect Michelle Fischbach, seeking comment on the presidential transition and Trump’s claims of fraud. None responded, and press representatives for all four also ignored follow-up text and phone messages.
“The president lost the election, that is crystal clear,” said Andy Brehm, a Minneapolis attorney and former Republican operative who worked for former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman, and in the George W. Bush White House. Brehm said he has “enormous respect” for Minnesota’s GOP congressional delegation but is disappointed they’re not repudiating Trump’s claims.
“Republicans in the state are going to be looking to their leaders for guidance,” Brehm said. “To go along in silence with this charade is irresponsible.”
The three GOP congressmen have all positioned themselves as supporters of Trump’s agenda, and there’s little doubt the president’s popularity with Republican and right-leaning voters boosted their own electoral prospects. Their new colleague, Fischbach, unseated long-serving Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson last month in northwestern Minnesota’s Seventh District, where Trump performed strongly.
In the days immediately following the election, Hagedorn and Fischbach echoed some of the voter fraud allegations from Trump’s team, while Emmer and Stauber said allegations should be thoroughly investigated. A month later, no notable fraud has been publicly identified.
