WILLMAR — The MoonDogs nearly overcame a 4-1 deficit, but came up just short in a 5-4 loss to Willmar Thursday.
Mankato scratched two runs across in the fifth to make it 4-3, highlighted by an RBI single from Michael Curialle. The MoonDogs tied it in the sixth, but the Stingers' Brooks Lee knocked in the game-winning run in the eighth with an RBI single.
Zach Kokoska, Dylan Phillips and Curialle each had two hits for Mankato. Jared Milch started for the MoonDogs, surrendering four earned runs over six innings of work. Andre Granillo gave up one earned run over two innings in relief and took the loss.
The MoonDogs (10-15) play Friday at Waterloo.
