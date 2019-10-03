The Associated Press
Technology and health care companies helped U.S. stocks rebound broadly from an early sell-off Thursday, snapping the market’s steep two-day skid.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from a loss of more than 330 points to a gain of more than 120 after another disappointing economic report raised expectations among investors that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again to help keep the U.S. economy growing. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also recovered from the early rout.
Traders were jolted by surprisingly slow growth in the U.S. services sector last month, the weakest in three years. That followed troubling news on business hiring and manufacturing earlier this week that knocked the market lower.
“The market is saying rate cuts are good, this data increases the likelihood of rate cuts, so maybe we overreacted a little bit in terms of selling off,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.
The S&P 500 index rose 23.02 points, or 0.8%, to 2,910.63. The Dow gained 122.42 points, or 0.5%, to 26,201.04. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 87.02 points, or 1.1%, to 7,872.26. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gained 6.72 points, or 0.5%, to 1,486.35.
While stock prices recovered from their early stumble, investors continued to shift money into the relative safety of U.S. bonds. That drove bond prices higher, lowering their yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.54% from 1.59% late Wednesday.
Stocks are off to a turbulent start in October. The benchmark S&P 500 is down 2.2% for the month so far, wiping out all the index’s gain from September.
Investors are wrestling with uncertainty about the economy, mostly due to the costly and long-running trade war between Washington and Beijing. The market slumped early Thursday after investors weighed the latest signal of U.S. economic weakness.
