Bolton has deal to write a book
NEW YORK — Former national security adviser John Bolton has a book deal, The Associated Press has learned.
The hawkish Bolton departed in September because of numerous foreign policy disagreements with President Donald Trump. He reached a deal over the past few weeks with Simon & Schuster, according to three publishing officials with knowledge of negotiations.
Two of the officials said the deal was worth about $2 million.
Two arrested in student’s death
ATLANTA — A day after a missing Clark Atlanta University student was found dead in a Georgia park, police have arrested the victim’s roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend.
Atlanta police on Saturday arrested 21-year-old Jordyn Jones and Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, each on charges of malice murder in the Oct. 31 death of Alexis Crawford. Police say the medical examiner determined Crawford died by asphyxiation.
‘Baby Trump’ balloon slashed in AlabamaTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A towering Baby Trump protest balloon was knifed and deflated by someone unhappy with its appearance during President Donald Trump’s Saturday trip to Alabama, organizers said.
Jim Girvan, the organizer of a group that “adopts” out Baby Trump balloons for protests, said a man charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 8-foot-long gash in the back. Girvan said the unidentified man was taken into custody.
The Associated Press
