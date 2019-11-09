Mary Starheim Uppstrom, 95, of Le Sueur, died on September 4, 2019 at her home. Memorial services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur. Visitation at 10:00am, Service at 11:00am. Rev. Rosemary Rocha is officiating with Internment at Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur…