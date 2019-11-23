Ginsberg hospitalized with chills, fever
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever, the court said Saturday.
With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms abated. Ginsberg, 86, was expected to be released from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore as early as this morning, the statement from the court’s public information office said.
Four injured in Dippin’ Dots blast
PADUCAH, Ky. — Authorities say an explosion at the Dippin’ Dots production facility in Kentucky has injured four people.
Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer said the explosion occurred in a production area around 10 p.m. Friday evening. Fischer said in a release that it would be premature to comment on the cause of the blast.
WPSD-TV reported that one of the injured workers was released from the hospital early Saturday morning.
Protesters disrupt Harvard-Yale game
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Protesters wearing the colors of both Harvard and Yale staged a sit-in at midfield of Yale Bowl during halftime of the 136th edition of the annual football rivalry known as The Game. Most left after about an hour when they were escorted off by police; about two dozen who remained were told by police they were under arrest.
They held up banners asking the schools’ presidents to divest from the fossil fuel industry, while other signs raised issues of Puerto Rican debt and the treatment of the Uighurs.
The Associated Press
