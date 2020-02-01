Legislator: Shoot or jail ‘socialists’
BILLINGS, Montana — The Montana Republican Party on Saturday condemned a comment made by a state GOP lawmaker who said the U.S. Constitution calls for people who identify as socialists to be jailed or shot.
State Rep. Rodney Garcia made the comment Friday at a state party gathering when he spoke about being worried about socialists entering the government and being “everywhere” in Billings, the Billings Gazette reported.
Interstate crash, fire kills two
ATLANTA — A multi-vehicle crash that sent large flames and black smoke billowing over a busy interstate near Atlanta has left two people dead and snarled traffic for hours, police said Saturday.
Officials in Gwinnett County said the accident occurred on a northbound stretch of Interstate 85 at about 7:50 a.m. in an area northeast of Atlanta.
Two killed in Florida funeral shooting
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.
Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene.
Police said listening devices in the area that detect the sound of gunshots counted 13 rounds fired.
The Associated Press
