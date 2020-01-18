Black boxes to go to Ukraine
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran will send the black box flight recorders from the Ukrainian jetliner that it accidentally shot down last week to Ukraine for further analysis, an Iranian official said Saturday.
Hassan Rezaeifer, the head of accident investigations for the civil aviation department, said it was not possible to read the black boxes in Iran, without elaborating. He said French, American and Canadian experts would help analyze them in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.
150 injured in Beirut rioting
BEIRUT — Police fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets in Lebanon’s capital Saturday to disperse thousands of protesters amid some of the worst rioting since demonstrations against the country’s ruling elite erupted three months ago. More than 150 people were injured.
Thick white smoke covered the downtown Beirut area near Parliament as police and protesters engaged in confrontations that saw groups of young men hurl stones and firecrackers at police who responded with water cannons and tear gas.
S. Korea ponders trangender soldier
SEOUL, South Korea — In the first such case in South Korea, military officials will determine
next week whether to discharge a soldier who recently undertook gender reassignment surgery, officials said Friday.
South Korea bans transgender people from joining its military but has no specific regulations on what to do with those who have sex change operations during their time in the service.
The Associated Press
