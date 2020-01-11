Two Americans killed in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement Saturday.
The U.S. military did not identify the service members.
The Taliban immediately took responsibility for the attack, which seemed certain to stall fresh efforts to restart the on-again, off-again peace talks between Washington and the Taliban.
20 killed in bus fire in India
LUCKNOW, India — At least 20 people were killed when a double-decker bus caught fire after ramming into a truck on a highway in northern India, police said.
Another 21 people were taken to a hospital, some of them in critical condition, following the crash late Friday, said senior police officer Mohit Aggarwal.
EU judges back their Polish peers
WARSAW, Poland — Judges from across Europe, many of them dressed in their judicial robes, marched silently in Warsaw on Saturday in a show of solidarity with Polish peers who are protesting a bill that would allow the government to fire judges who issue rulings officials don’t like.
The judges visiting the Polish capital descended the steps of the Supreme Court to applause and chants of “Thank you!” from a large crowd.
Their show of support came amid a four-year struggle to protect judicial independence under Poland’s populist government.
The Associated Press
