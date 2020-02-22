N.J. governor to lose kidney
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has what is probably a cancerous tumor on his kidney and will undergo surgery next month to remove it, he said Saturday.
Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy’s office said, but doctors won’t be able to tell for sure until the surgery.
Murphy, 62 and a Democrat, told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he doesn’t anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.
Two killed in Hawaii plane crash
HONOLULU — A single-engine plane crashed at an airport northwest of Honolulu on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said.
It is unclear what caused the Cessna 305 plane to crash, which the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
3 high schoolers die in Ariz. crash
PHOENIX — Three Arizona high school students enrolled in an automotive technology program were killed when a college van went off a highway on the way back from a professional drag racing event near Phoenix, officials said Saturday.
The van crashed Friday night on U.S. 70 near Pima, a rural community about 135 miles east of Phoenix, the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement. An adult was driving the van carrying seven high schoolers and one college student, the department said.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.