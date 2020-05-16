Amash abandons White House bid
WASHINGTON — Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump who quit the GOP and became an independent, announced Saturday he would not seek the Libertarian nomination for the White House, weeks after saying he was running because voters wanted an “alternative” to the two major parties.
In deciding to drop out, he cited the challenges of trying to campaign as a third-party candidate during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tropical weather threatens N.C.
MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that a low pressure system just off the coast of east-central Florida has become a tropical depression and that a tropical storm watch has been issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast.
Local forecasters in The Bahamas said showers have lingered over the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, which are still struggling to recover after being hit by a Category 5 hurricane last year.
Wave of donations saves abortion clinic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Conservative lawmakers in Alabama last year tried to enact the nation’s most stringent abortion ban, but the attempt to outlaw the procedure may have had one ironic twist.
An Alabama-based abortion rights group used a flood of donations that poured in from across the country after the ban to purchase the state’s busiest abortion clinic to ensure it stays open.
The Associated Press
