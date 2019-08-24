New storm may become hurricane
MIAMI — A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.
Dengue cases emerge in Florida
MIAMI — The third locally transmitted case of dengue fever this year has been confirmed in Miami-Dade County, the Florida Department of Health announced.
The first case of the mosquito-borne ailment was confirmed in March. The second came earlier this month.
The three cases don’t seem to be related, the health department said in a statement. The department issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Friday after a resident of the county was diagnosed with the virus, which is spread through bites from infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The Aedes also spread chikungunya and Zika virus.
Synagogue defaced in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Vandals painted anti-Semitic graffiti on a Newtown synagogue and police are investigating it as a hate crime.
The public works department helped remove the graffiti on Saturday, and the police chief promised a thorough investigation.
“As an agency we are extremely disturbed at this act of defacing a house of worship,” Chief James Viadero said. “The meaning and symbolism painted on the walls of the synagogue espouses hatred which is not indicative of this community.”
News services
