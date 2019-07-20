Tax cuts high on Greek PM’s goals
ATHENS, Greece — New Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday that cutting taxes, attracting jobs and tackling rising crime will be his top priorities.
Mitsotakis announced he would immediately implement a reduction in property taxes while opening a three-day parliamentary debate on his new conservative government’s policy statement.
More than 160 dead in floods
GAUHATI, India — The death toll in monsoon flooding in South Asia has climbed past 160 as millions of people and animals continue to face the brunt in three countries, officials said Saturday.
At least 90 people have died in Nepal and 62 in northeastern India’s Assam state over the past week.
A dozen have been killed in flooding in Bangladesh.
Putin predicts mended ties
MOSCOW — Virtually on the eve of Ukraine’s parliamentary elections, the Kremlin released comments by President Vladimir Putin, saying that the two countries will mend ties despite their five-year conflict.
A party backed by Ukrainian businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, whose daughter counts Putin as her godfather, is campaigning for the Sunday elections and he met with Putin on Thursday to discuss potential cooperation.
Putin also said it was “nonsense” to assume that comments by Russians on social networks could have influenced the result of the 2016 U.S. presidential vote.
The Associated Press
