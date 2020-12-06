Q&As with the leaders of the Maple River, Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Blue Earth Area school districts follow.
Maple River Public Schools
Supt. Dan Anderson
Q: Why are you continuing with some in-person learning when so many other districts have moved to full distance learning?
A: We spend a lot of time thinking through the various scenarios and about what is ultimately best for the students, staff, and families of Maple River. We watch the COVID numbers in our area very closely and we’re in contact with the various health departments and other superintendents in our area.
If the data showed that distance learning was significantly safer for our students, I would close our schools immediately. But the data doesn't support that. The data actually shows that many kids' mental health is adversely affected by distance learning, as is their academic progress. The data says that kids do better when they are in-person, interacting with teachers and staff every day.
Instead of sending everyone home, we can quarantine students for a short time and have kids back in the building within a couple of weeks. Everyone else continues their learning in person, supported by our teachers and staff.
There are other things to consider, as well. When a school district sends all of its kids home, there is an enormous stress placed on the family. Parents of young children have to find childcare, or stay at home. Some parents may lose their jobs. Older students are put in the position of being the babysitter, and their own school work suffers.
Many kids don't have access to regular, healthy meals at home. They rely on the school to provide their food everyday. Some kids are in homes that are not entirely safe. School is a safe refuge for many of our students, and when we close our buildings, we take that away.
We spend a lot of time talking about equitable education, and the simple fact is that distance learning isn’t equitable.
Although you see districts around us closing, this tends to be more because of staff coverage than the health risk to the students and staff. And if the governor takes away our choice and makes a statewide declaration, we will have to close.
But in our area, for Maple River, I do believe that having kids in school is the best for them. For families who are worried about COVID, the choice for distance-learning may be appropriate. But the overwhelming majority of parents are asking us to stay in school as long as possible.
Our staff and students prefer in-person learning. So, as a team and as a community, we have decided that’s what we will do. The moment the data shows danger for our student and staff population, we will send everyone home.
Q: Why is keeping younger students in person the priority?
A: Young children need consistent supervision and personalized instruction. Many families do not have the flexibility to have a parent stay at home during the day. Older siblings often have the added responsibility to provide that supervision, which takes the focus away from their own school work and academic progress. We also know that limiting screen time is beneficial for the brain development of our kids, and putting children in a position to be learning on a screen for large amounts of time seems counterintuitive.
Q: County case rates are well above what the state originally recommended for distance learning; What do you tell families who are concerned by the number?
A: I hear very few concerns from our community. I do, however, hear many positive remarks and thank yous from our families for being committed to staying in-person as long as possible.
Q: Are families who are concerned over the rise in community cases permitted to make a mid-year switch to distance learning? If yes, have you had any families request to do so?
A: Families are encouraged to do whatever they feel is best for their kids. We have had some kids move to distance learning, and others who have come back to in-person learning.
Q: What factors could necessitate the district moving to more/full distance learning? How worried are you that that may happen?
A: There are two main factors that would move us to distance learning. First, a mandate from the governor would take away our local control and we would be forced to move to distance learning. Second, a lack of staff due to quarantine, which would last only until a sufficient amount of staff return, at which time we would reopen.
Q: What can community members do to help keep students in school?
A: Keep an eye on the health of our kids! When in doubt, have them tested and keep them home from school. Our families have done a great job with this, and the communication with the school district has been fantastic. We do our best to minimize contact and identify any possible exposures, so the more communication we have with our families, the more success we have.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial Schools
Supt. Tom Farrell
Q: Why are you continuing with some in-person learning when so many other districts have moved to full distance learning?
A: The health and safety of our students and our staff members is our priority. Under our current model, we provide classes of 16 students or fewer and have implemented the other safeguards required in the COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.
As the number of cases continued to rise, we determined that we would need to move to a distance learning model. After consulting with the COVID-19 Regional Support Team, the local Public Health Department, MDE, the CDC guidance and based on our Elementary School’s current COVID-19 data, our administration and School Board decided the elementary students would tentatively move to distance learning on December 14. If the COVID-19 numbers increase significantly or decrease significantly the school could move to distance learning sooner or continue with in-person.
Q: Why is keeping younger students in person the priority?
A: With the protocols of social distancing, cohorting groups, wearing face coverings and cleaning procedures, schools are a safe place for students to continue their learning at, and in-person is more effective than remote learning. It’s important for the emotional/social development and mental health of students to be in school.
We learned that last spring isolation was hard on students. When we go to distance learning at the elementary school, we expect approximately 85-95 students attending crisis care at the elementary due to qualifying parents, that’s about 25% of our student body.
Q: County case rates are well above what the state originally recommended for distance learning; What do you tell families who are concerned by the number?
A: As a district, we attempt to meet the needs of the students and families. If a family expresses concern about the rising case rates, we discuss the alternatives for them which includes moving to distance learning. In addition to looking at the county case rates that have risen recently, we look closely at the current school data on a daily basis.
Q: For in-person learners have you added any new precautionary measures (that weren't in place at the start of the school year in response to the rising cases)?
A: We are seeing minimal COVID-19 spreading at school due to monitoring protocols, students and staff staying home and/or testing when showing symptoms and we are keeping students in their same cohort groups throughout the day. We are doing our best to provide for the needs of our students within our communities and school district.
Q: Are families who are concerned over the rise in community cases permitted to make a mid-year switch to distance learning?
A: We do have a small number of students that have opted for distance learning. Families can request to switch to distance learning whenever they feel that it will benefit them throughout the year.
Q: What factors could necessitate the district moving to more/full distance learning? How worried are you that that may happen?
A: Again, our priority is ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff. If we would experience an outbreak at the elementary school or see a rise in the number of staff out due to exposure or a confirmed case of COVID, we could move to distance learning quickly and smoothly, as we are prepared for this transition.
Currently we have enough substitutes to help in the event a staff member is absent. The COVID-19 Team and the administration monitor the numbers daily and maintain close communication with the staff. If necessary, we could make the switch to distance learning sooner. We provide frequent updates to the families.
Q: What can community members do to help keep students in school?
A: The communities and families are doing a great job of keeping elementary students in school, supporting social distancing, face coverings and keeping students home if they test positive, have symptoms or have been deemed a close contact.
Q: Are there any other common questions, concerns or misconceptions that The Free Press could help educate about?
A: 1. Less than 1% of our elementary students (3 students) are currently positive and 1 staff is currently positive. When students or staff test positive they are isolated from attending school for 10 days.
2. Contact tracing is then performed and close contacts are quarantined for 14 days. This decreases the spread of COVID because if those that were exposed are quarantined and develop symptoms, they are not spreading it to others.
We have not seen a large amount of school spread of COVID-19 district-wide which is a credit to the staff, students and parents for doing a good job of following the protocols and procedures that are in place.
3. When teachers are teaching from home due to quarantine, it's been effective to teach this way. Additional sections have been added at the elementary to make smaller cohort groups which helps if classes are quarantined. Additional paraprofessionals have been hired so there is a para in each classroom which allows staff supervision in the classroom while a teacher may be teaching from home/quarantine.
4. This school year, our teachers are holding classes by livestreaming their instruction and students are attending a virtual “meeting” allowing them to be more engaged. Students are able to interact, ask questions, and work cooperatively with the teacher and other students in smaller group settings with this method, similarly to what they’d be doing if they were in person.
This is vastly different from the type of instruction that was offered during the distance learning period at the end of the year last year.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Schools
Supt. Kurt Stumpf
Q: Why are you continuing with some in-person learning when so many other districts have moved to full distance learning?
First off, I don’t want to make a judgment on the decisions of other school districts, as working through COVID-19 for school districts is complicated and unique. Gov. Tim Walz gave school districts local control to make decisions, and I greatly appreciate that.
Here are some reasons for in-person learning at JWP:
1. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is the top priority. We continue to monitor our staffing levels, the COVID-19 spread within our school and community, and various other information.
2. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the spread of COVID-19 is not occurring in controlled environments, such as schools.
3. As of today, all cases of COVID-19 at JWP are the result of community transmission, there is no known transmission within the school building.
4. In-person learning is best for students.
5. According to MDH, the mitigation strategies put in place by the governor through the most recent executive rrder are meant to keep students in school, especially our youngest learners.
6. When elementary schools go into distance learning, most children get placed into child care settings. At JWP, elementary students would return to our SAC environment with JWP staff.
Q: Why is keeping younger students in person the priority?
A: According to the Safe Learning Plan for 2020-2021, “The research has shown much more limited transmission of COVID-19 in younger children. This knowledge, combined with understanding that distance learning is more difficult with younger learners and creates a more significant burden on families, should lead districts and schools to always consider ways to keep elementary students in-person where it is safe and possible.”
I agree with this assessment by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Q: County case rates are well above what the state originally recommended for distance learning; What do you tell families who are concerned by the number?
A: Families always have the option to move their children to distance learning at any point in time. According to the Safe Learning Plan for 2020-2021, decisions “should center on the impact of COVID-19 at the school level, while maintaining awareness of changes in the viral activity in the community through continued review of the bi-weekly county-level case data.”
A weekly meeting is held with Waseca county school districts, Waseca County Public Health and officials from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Q: For in-person learners have you added any new precautionary measures (that weren't in place at the start of the school year in response to the rising cases)?
A: 1. Air purification systems have now been installed in most classrooms, with an expected completion date for all spaces at JWP of Jan. 1.
2. Our families of elementary school students have been asked to screen their child every day for COVID-19 symptoms using a bag tag, with high school students using a Google form. This has been in place since the beginning of the year, but we continue to monitor and communicate with families.
3. A Waseca County Public Health official, JWP school nurse and JWP administration performed a walkthrough in October to improve our health precautions and protocols. Some of the areas we addressed were after-school activities and small group instruction.
Q: Are families who are concerned over the rise in community cases permitted to make a mid-year switch to distance learning?
A: Yes, families can switch to distance learning at any point this school year. The number of families that have switched to distance learning mid-year is minimal. We also did have families that switched from distance learning to in-person learning at the quarter break (Nov. 6, 2020).
Q: What factors could necessitate the district moving to more/full distance learning? How worried are you that that may happen?
A: While there is not one single metric to evaluate for learning model decisions, we value the health and safety of our staff and students. School district staff continuously prepare for every scenario, and we are making real-time decisions to prioritize the health of our students and staff. We are working to control what we can control.
Q: What can community members do to help keep students in school?
A: Of course, keeping children home when any symptom is displayed, social distancing and all other health precautions are extremely vital to keeping our students in school. Our JWP families have also done an exceptional job of communicating symptoms, exposures and other COVID-19 questions with our district nurse.
Along with those important health precautions, it’s imperative we support each other. Showing gratitude to our amazing staff members for their work, buying local, checking in on our neighbors, giving grace and donating to the food shelf are all ways to maintain our healthy and thriving community.
Q: Are there any other common questions, concerns or misconceptions?
A: I would like to highlight the dediciation of our JWP school district staff this school year. They are truly inspiring. Our Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school community has also risen to some new challenges this school year.
For example, in order to maintain a structured environment, students have not been allowed in our building until 8 a.m. unless they are in our school-aged care program. We knew this change might create some challenges for our families, but they have understanding. This partnership between our school and the community will help to make us stronger whenever this pandemic is over.
Blue Earth Area Schools
Supt. Mandy Fletcher
Q: Why are you continuing with some in-person learning when so many other districts have moved to full distance learning?
A: We make our decisions on what learning model to be in at BEA based on our local data, not necessarily what others are doing. Our decisions are based on a combination of county case rate data, active cases in BEA students and staff, number of students and staff in quarantine, and input from the United Hospital District.
Q: Why is keeping younger students in person the priority?
A: For a combination of reasons, including the appropriateness of Distance Learning and age levels, but most importantly research has proven that it is critical for younger students to be in the building learning.
Q: County case rates are well above what the state originally recommended for distance learning; what do you tell families who are concerned by the number?
A: I explain that prior to schools opening, our only source of data for decision making was the county case rates, but now that we are well into the school year and do not see transmission of the virus happening at schools, we can make a much better decision with our data that considers what is actually happening in schools and can take into consideration a much broader picture of the health and safety of the students and staff as it pertains to the virus, but also the mental and social emotional health of our students and what is best for their academic needs.
Q: Are families who are concerned over the rise in community cases permitted to make a mid-year switch to distance learning?
A: The state has communicated that districts can set a reasonable time period for families to choose distance learning, and if families want to switch after that time period it is reasonable to have a medical reason to do so. We follow this guidance.
Q: What factors could necessitate the district moving to more/full distance learning? How worried are you that that may happen?
A: The biggest factor to necessitate moving to DL would be if we have a large number of staff who are either on quarantine or active cases, and that we would then not have the staffing levels that we need to operate in person learning. We have communicated this to our staff and asked they remain extra vigilant about their own safety and following guidelines to keep themselves safe from the virus and we trust them to do their best with following these guidelines and expectations.
Q:What can community members do to help keep students in school?
A: Continue to follow guidelines that help mitigate the spread — wear masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene.
