A downtown St. Paul grocery store reopened Friday after an arson earlier in the week.

An officer noticed flames inside trash bins outside Lunds & Byerlys on Tuesday about 1:30 a.m. The blaze spread to a canopy and an exterior wall before firefighters extinguished it.

There was “extensive exterior damage around the store’s main entrance” at Tenth and Robert streets, according to Aaron Sorenson, Lunds & Byerlys spokesperson. The store temporarily closed Tuesday and reopened at noon Friday.

The arson investigation remains underway, according to police.

Pioneer Press

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you