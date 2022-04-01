A downtown St. Paul grocery store reopened Friday after an arson earlier in the week.
An officer noticed flames inside trash bins outside Lunds & Byerlys on Tuesday about 1:30 a.m. The blaze spread to a canopy and an exterior wall before firefighters extinguished it.
There was “extensive exterior damage around the store’s main entrance” at Tenth and Robert streets, according to Aaron Sorenson, Lunds & Byerlys spokesperson. The store temporarily closed Tuesday and reopened at noon Friday.
The arson investigation remains underway, according to police.
Pioneer Press
