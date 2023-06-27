Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY... WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has continued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy For All category along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor including much of the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area. Locations that will continue to experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Owatonna, and Albert Lea. Across the rest of the alert area the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Category. WHERE...East central and south central Minnesota. WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday. IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve Tuesday afternoon before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday evening. Air quality should improve statewide by midnight Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.