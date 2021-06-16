I thought we were friends the first few days.
We would read together,
Eat lunch together,
I thought we were friends.
You told me I was
“too fat to go outside”
Told me I was
“too fat to do anything but eat and be made fun of”
I thought we were friends.
The human brain is most
Malleable during adolescence.
The things we experience as children,
Although they don’t seem too bad
Can affect us
Mentally and physically
For the rest of our lives.
I thought we were friends the first few days.
You told me about this new
Diet your mom went on.
You told me I needed this diet.
Told me all I had to do was eat salad
And throw up.
Told me about how your mom
Evaporated the second she did this.
Told me about how she was loved more,
And treated like a human.
I thought we were friends.
You were my teacher.
You told me I was too
Dumb to read
Told me I wasn’t allowed to
Tried to get me into “the special classes”
The ones where they read to you
Told me I’d never amount to anything
So long as reading was involved
Told me when I corrected you
That you were surprised
Such a bad student
Noticed your mistake
You told me all of this shit
You told me that I was nothing more
Then an illiterate fat ass
Told me the only thing I’ll ever win is an
Eating competition
Told me that I am nothing more than
A “Fat joke”
Just background noise
Too fat to be noticed
Too dumb to be cared about
But look at me now
Look at everything I’ve accomplished
Look at how I have graduated the third grade
I went on a bike ride, and for the first time
It wasn’t to lose weight or hope
A car doesn’t see me
It was because I wanted to
No elaborate plan behind
A weight-loss journey I don’t need to take
No hopes of dying
Just hopes of loving
I told you about all of this
About how I don’t care about my
Weight anymore
About how I reclaimed my body
How I reclaimed my self-love
Still, you ask “what my self-love means
If I’m still fat”
I’ve written a book far too advanced for you
Told stories of self-love you’d only hear in your nightmares
Worn a t-shirt out in public
Because my stomach is nothing more than more
More to hold
More of an amazing person
You wish you could be
The more has finally stopped bothering me
