I thought we were friends the first few days.

We would read together,

Eat lunch together,

I thought we were friends.

You told me I was

“too fat to go outside”

Told me I was

“too fat to do anything but eat and be made fun of”

I thought we were friends.

The human brain is most

Malleable during adolescence.

The things we experience as children,

Although they don’t seem too bad

Can affect us

Mentally and physically

For the rest of our lives.

I thought we were friends the first few days.

You told me about this new

Diet your mom went on.

You told me I needed this diet.

Told me all I had to do was eat salad

And throw up.

Told me about how your mom

Evaporated the second she did this.

Told me about how she was loved more,

And treated like a human.

I thought we were friends.

You were my teacher.

You told me I was too

Dumb to read

Told me I wasn’t allowed to

Tried to get me into “the special classes”

The ones where they read to you

Told me I’d never amount to anything

So long as reading was involved

Told me when I corrected you

That you were surprised

Such a bad student

Noticed your mistake

You told me all of this shit

You told me that I was nothing more

Then an illiterate fat ass

Told me the only thing I’ll ever win is an

Eating competition

Told me that I am nothing more than

A “Fat joke”

Just background noise

Too fat to be noticed

Too dumb to be cared about

But look at me now

Look at everything I’ve accomplished

Look at how I have graduated the third grade

I went on a bike ride, and for the first time

It wasn’t to lose weight or hope

A car doesn’t see me

It was because I wanted to

No elaborate plan behind

A weight-loss journey I don’t need to take

No hopes of dying

Just hopes of loving

I told you about all of this

About how I don’t care about my

Weight anymore

About how I reclaimed my body

How I reclaimed my self-love

Still, you ask “what my self-love means

If I’m still fat”

I’ve written a book far too advanced for you

Told stories of self-love you’d only hear in your nightmares

Worn a t-shirt out in public

Because my stomach is nothing more than more

More to hold

More of an amazing person

You wish you could be

The more has finally stopped bothering me

