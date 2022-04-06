Mid 60s for Sunday and beyond? Count me in!
On Sunday I am planning to dig and divide several of my overgrown perennial plants. I have managed to trick a few friends into coming over to help. You can probably guess what the parting gift will be.
If you can dig and it’s not muddy in your garden give it a try. Nothing is actively growing yet – so the timing is perfect. Plants are still largely dormant and moving them while they still slumber is perfect.
Daylilies, Asiatic lilies, Perovskia, sedums and even peonies won’t miss a beat. The best time to divide peonies is late fall, but I have had success digging and dividing in very early spring. Worst case scenario is they wouldn’t bloom this spring.
In the spring, you can divide a plant into smaller sections as they have all summer to re-cover. The final root ball should be at least the size of your fist. If dividing in the fall, your plant should be what is considered a grade #1 size. This means the plant roots would be the right size to be planted into a one-gallon container. A two-fisted root ball.
A peony would be divided based on the eyes or growing points. A new division should have at least 3-5 eyes. One of my ginormous peonies, which needs three cages, started out as a smidgen of a root ordered from a catalog 20-plus years ago. It took about five years to produce one bloom. These days Abalone Pearl has outgrown her area.
If you are looking for plants to fill a space that are nearly carefree, introduce some peonies into your garden. Some of the older varieties like Sarah Bernhardt are told to be 100 years old at older farmsteads.
The peonies biggest issue is some of the varieties are susceptible to grey mold, botrytis, and other foliar issues — discoloring of the leaves. Good air flow from all sides is the best way to manage it in addition to using fungicides as a preventative as soon as they emerge.
Newer varieties like the Coral Charm and Raspberry Charm have stiffer stems and do collapse after a rainfall. Some folks do not like peonies because of the ants. The ants are likely already there, but you just don’t notice them until they are 36 inches off the ground foraging in the peonies.
Oh, deer
I have a regular deer trail through my area, and this time of year they need to be encouraged to go elsewhere.
Over the last several years I have used a product called Deer Scare or Liquid Fence. Either it works for me or it’s a coincidence that the deer move on after I spray it around.
The directions call for spraying a perimeter around the area you want to protect and claims to work for rabbits as well. What is the active ingredient? Stink. It is a horrible smelling product, but the stink doesn’t last long for the human nose, two weeks for animal noses.
After a couple of applications, the deer are deterred enough to try other yards, like maybe my neighbors. I have applied it directly to the buds on lilies of all types, no damage from the spray and not eaten either. Obviously, you wouldn’t spray directly on food crops.
Fine vines
Thinking of starting some vine crops in advance?
My best advice is wait and plant directly in the garden from seed. If you insist on starting early then follow the outdoor planting method. Plant two to three seeds in a three- or four-inch pot. If doing several, then place them in a garden flat or a tray for ease of moving them around.
Planting vine plant seeds should start the last week in April. When temps are above 50, plants should be set outside — even if they haven’t germinated yet. If temps are predicted to be below 50, bring them in day or night.
