Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.