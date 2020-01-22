Our Beloved Mother 'Maman-Lise' passed away on January 16, 2020 from complications due to a fall. She was 88 years of age, born May 11, 1931 in Montreal, PQ, Canada. Lise was preceded in death by both her husband Roger (our Father) and her youngest Son 'Nico'. Roger was born in 1919 in Sherb…
Jillian "Jill" Thompson, 17 of rural St. Peter, passed Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral: 1:00pm Tuesday January 28th at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, St. Peter. Visitation is 4:00-8:00 pm Monday at Nicollet High School. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Marjorie Hill, 86 passed away Monday at Parker Oaks Senior Living in Winnebago. Funeral services will be this Saturday at 11AM at the First Baptist Church in Winnebago. Visitation will be Friday 5-7PM also at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.