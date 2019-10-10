age 50, Mankato, died, October 9, 2019, at Benedictine Care Center, St. Peter, MN. Memorial Service, October 19, 2019, 11:30 a.m., Northview-North Mankato Mortuary (2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato) with visitation one hour before the service.
Clarence Hruby, age 92, of Montgomery, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13 from 4pm to 8pm at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 14 at 10am at Holy…
Kevin Dean Adams, 59, of Mankato, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the United Methodist Church in Morgan.
