In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) stands on the sidelines during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nike has dropped New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown, Nike spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault.

 Lynne Sladky

PRO SOCCER

Loons play to scoreless tie, D2

PRO FOOTBALL

Brown appears to be done, D3

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you