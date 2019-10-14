Cousins, Vikings have passing attack back in stride

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

 The Associated Press

FREDERICK

Injuries force Mavericks to go deep on loaded roster

IN SPORTS, D3

VIKINGS

Cousins has passing attack back in stride

IN SPORTS, D3

 

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you