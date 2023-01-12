Bridge can be such a frustrating game. You follow a line of defense that seems sure to succeed, when suddenly your solid-looking house of cards collapses.
Today's deal arose during a Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championships held in Mauritius, which is an interesting island in the Indian Ocean. Only one player found the winning defense.
Cover the East and South hands. Defending against five diamonds, you (West) lead the spade ace: seven, nine, two. How would you continue?
East's response of one no-trump showed -- in theory -- a strong spade raise. This misled two players. West bid a hopeless game, and South decided to take an each-way bet. Five diamonds might make, or it could prove to be a cheap sacrifice.
After cashing the spade ace, the natural reaction was to switch to the ace and another trump, trying to stop spade ruffs in the dummy, but this play caused South no pain. He won trick three in hand, finessed the club jack, cashed the club ace, ruffed a club, returned to dummy with a spade ruff and discarded his two major-suit losers on dummy's club winners.
K.P. Baskaran from Sri Lanka found the killing defense. At trick two, he led a second spade, allowing dummy to ruff. Declarer played a trump to his hand, but Baskaran won with the ace and played a third spade. The trick had to be ruffed, but now declarer was stranded in the dummy. He had to lose a heart or a club for down one. Brilliant!
