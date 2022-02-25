From touring a local brewery in the afternoon to hiking a state park at night under the stars, the Mankato area has a lot going on this weekend to keep you entertained. The best part? Most of it is free!

Head over to the Mankato Brewery for a free tour of where the magic happens on Saturday. Grab a drink or two and enjoy the warmth of the place before heading over to Minneopa State Park later that night for a Moonlight Snowshoe Hike with a group of both intermediate and experienced hikers.

Trust me, you won’t want to miss the beauty the park has to offer during that hour. But don’t forget to dress appropriately as temperatures could drop to the single digits while you’re out exploring.

If the outdoors isn’t your scene, that’s OK! Head over to a local bar like Mully’s on Madison to enjoy some live music from The Singing Cowgirl, or grab some buddies and play a round of laser tag at MSU’s Otto Rec Center. There’s plenty of options, and all of them are good ones.

FRIDAY

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Night Moves with special guest Good Night Gold Dust at the Mankato Brewery

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. — ATA at WOW! Zone

SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Age of Sigmar Tournament at The Dork Den

Dungeons Dragons 2 (copy)

Recognize this? If you do, you probably play D&D. So head on down to the Dork Den and find a group to play with.

11 a.m. — Diamond Legacy Tournament at Atlantis Hobby

2 p.m. — Fasching Festival at the Best Western Plus in New Ulm, MN (approx 30 minutes from Mankato)

2 p.m. — Tartuffe at MSU’s Ted Paul Theatre

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Free Brewery Tour at the Mankato Brewery

Mankato Brewery canning 1 (copy)

Mankato Brewery offers tours every weekend.

4 p.m. — Pokemon Open Play at The Dork Den

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Live music by Jamboyz at the Indian Island Winery in Janesville, MN (approx 20 minutes from Mankato)

7 p.m. — The Singing Cowgirl at Mully’s Bar

7 p.m. — The Ring of Kerry at State Street Theater

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. — Moonlight Snowshoe Hike at Minneopa State Park

Deborah Reichel Minneopa State Park 2.jpg (copy)

The falls are always a sight to see. This photo was submitted by Deborah Reichel for the photo issue of Mankato Magazine.

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Maverick Laser Tag Night at MSU’s Otto Recreation Center

7:30 p.m. — Tartuffe at MSU’s Ted Paul Theatre

Tartuffe 2.jpeg (web only) (copy)

"Tartuffe" at the MSU theater wraps up this weekend.

8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Live performance by Canyon Cowboys at the Prairie Saloon in Kasota, MN (approx 20 minutes from Mankato)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. Tartuffe at MSU’s Ted Paul Theater

