This time of year people make small talk by asking if you have all your Christmas shopping done.
It’s a relief for me to always quickly answer yes. Sometimes I elaborate, sometimes not. The affirmative answer isn’t tied to what day it is in November or December; it’s because we don’t really exchange gifts on the grand scale as lots of families do.
Although we’re trying to make the holiday less materialistic, our scaling back is not a criticism of those who relish grand gift-giving. A lot of people take great joy in gift exchanges, especially if they have young children. We understand that and once heavily shopped toy aisles even though we had the easiest kid in the world to buy for because his wish was basically for a ream of printer paper. (Until he discovered electronics, anyway.)
We just aren’t among the serious shoppers anymore. In fact, we consider it our gift to one another not to require a grand present. That’s probably in my genes anyway. When my older sisters were in their late teens and early 20s, they begged Dad for Christmas cars. They were rewarded with shiny, large toy models of the cars they wanted. This from a man who co-owned a car lot.
So these days, we keep things simple. We wrap small items such as chocolate, lottery tickets, a board game, a book. I know, it’s boring but oh-so stress free, both for me and the non-shopping men in my house.
In the larger extended Vos family, we just consider it a “gift” to see one another because we’re spread around the state and country. So being present is more important than exchanging big presents. Of course, you must bring multiple bottles of wine to mark the occasion — or as some of the spouses dragged into the fray describe it, “survival juice.”
My husband and I make it a point to go to a concert or play or some other holiday event as a substitute instead of giving gifts that might be the wrong size, wrong style or just the wrong choice. This year we went to the Ordway. Last year we went to an ice castle.
For my husband, the avoidance of having to buy me a big gift is insurance he will never make the faux pas of buying me exercise equipment that in turn will make me think he thinks I’m overweight instead of him just wanting me to live long enough to be his mate for 30-40 more years. Before you know it, one generous act could spin into a Peloton-bicycle-size controversy.
Better to play it safe and just give me that sled-size chocolate bar and be done.
Kathy Vos is news editor and can be reached at kvos@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.