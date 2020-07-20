The letter
Below is the full text of the email John Staine sent to his St. Louis County colleagues in January.
Subject: Hello
Good morning all,
My name is John Staine, I work on the 2nd floor of the courthouse in the assessors department. I am 27 years old and own a home in Superior with my wonderful wife and toddler. I was born on the east coast and have been in the twin ports most of my life with the exception of about 7 years traveling with my parents who were in the navy. I enjoy basketball, music, and HOT SUMMER DAYS (I know wrong place for me right?!).
My introduction brings me to why I am sending this everyone, more specifically to those who work in the same building as myself ... During my two years of employment, I have been asked questions such as “do you work here?,” “how did you get in the building?”, “who let you in?”, typically just before or after business hours. I have also been told that I need to remove my hat upon entering the building on winter days (when others walking in beside me with the same attire on are not told that). I have also been told that my badge, that I always wear to try avoid and decrease these interactions altogether, might be fake and that was why they stopped and questioned me.
Although, I have been told it is in policy for security for people to be able to ask other employees these things, it is frustrating to consistently hear and even more frustrating when the people standing next to me or walking past, 1) may not have a badge on or 2) are in street clothes or outside gear and are not asked the same questions.
So, I just wanted to introduce myself to everyone who may not have seen me around yet. As I mentioned I have been here most of my life and am used to the “you don’t belong here” or “how did you get here” type deal and being told I am out of place.
I’ve been provided a great opportunity through my employment with the county to allow myself into the building before and after typical business hours. I typically enter in building through the 3rd St, parking ramp entrance typically around 730 in the morning and typically exit the same way around 4:30-5 p.m.
I enjoy my job very much, with the exception of a couple of taxpayers pointing guns at me out in the field and being consistently questioned on if I work here due to my appearance when walking in the building — badge in sight.
I also am quite fond and very appreciative of everyone in my department and those who I work closely with; all that they do, and how comfortable they have made me feel. However, I do understand that things are different when I leave my office and department which can be sad and frustrating.
I was up all night, restless, confused and upset, thinking how can I make things easier for myself and those around me. Hopefully this brief introduction of myself helps with your comfortability when seeing me in the halls, even when wearing my badge or even my winter hat (it is much too cold for me to take off winter gear before getting to my office). I’m looking forward to meeting all of you who I may not know, and thank you for getting to know me.
Signed, the young black man, with some tattoos, and braids, afro, or a ponytail.
John Staine
Real Estate Appraiser
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.