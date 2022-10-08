The former British comedy team of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise used a two-liner based on the honors awarded biannually by the Queen.
"My name is Colonel Napoleon Davenport, DSO, MC, OBE."
"That's a funny way to spell 'Davenport.'"
In today's deal, like in yesterday's, it is vital for a defender to play a king at the right moment to defeat a contract of three no-trump.
East's three-heart overcall put South in an awkward position. He wanted to show his diamond suit, but that would carry the bidding above three no-trump. Hoping for the best, he settled for that game.
West led the heart nine: five, 10, four. East continued with the heart jack. By playing his lowest-possible cards, East was trying to tell his partner that his only chance of an entry was in clubs: the lowest-ranking of the suits. However, West was oblivious.
South played a diamond to dummy's king and a diamond to his ace, but East's spade discard killed that plan. Next, South cashed the club ace. Unthinkingly, West played his eight, not the king.
When South continued with another club, he was relieved to see West win with the king. Declarer claimed an overtrick a moment later.
If West had unblocked his club king under the ace, East would have got on play with the jack and cashed five heart winners.
True, unblocking the king might have cost a trick, but it would have been only an overtrick, a small price to pay when trying to defeat a game.
