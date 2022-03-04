Swan Lake had its debut performance March 4, 1877. The story is about a prince who is coming up on his 21st birthday and is told he must choose one of six princesses in attendance to be his bride.
After being gifted a new crossbow from his mother, the queen, Prince Siegfried heads to the forest and nearby lake and meets Odette, the Swan Princess. She tells him she is under the power of an evil sorcerer, Von Rothbart, and only true faithful love can break the spell.
Determined to marry her, the prince heads back to the castle for his birthday celebration. Von Rothbart transforms his daughter, Odile, into the Black Swan to look like Odette, and the prince offers her his hand in marriage. This dooms the prince’s true love, Odile, to being a swan forever. After Von Rothbart steals her away, the prince dies of a broken heart.
The Mankato Ballet production features four acts, telling the entire story. Choreography was a collaborative effort between artistic director Eryn Michlitsch, ballet master Riley Thomas Weber and assistant ballet master Benjamin Johnson. Costumes were handmade by Lauren Shoemaker.
